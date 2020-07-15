With an ethos of space technology for the road, Hyperion is pushing hydrogen as the way forward. With the latest automotive movement focused on current electric technology, hydrogen has slipped through the cracks. The company’s latest XP-1 hydrogen-powered electric supercar aims to fill that gap.

“We are extremely excited to launch Hyperion to the world so we can educate people about the benefits of hydrogen-based power systems,” says Hyperion Ceo and founding member Angelo Kafantaris. Born in 2011 by a well-educated team, the company is technology-focused with aspirations to revolutionize the transportation industry with hydrogen systems. Based in Orange, California, Hyperion delivers cutting edge space technology pioneered by NASA to the masses.

While the trend of supercars utilizing electric motors in tandem with internal combustion is booming, it’s no surprise that fossil fuels are still running out. All-electric supercars are advancing quicker than ever, but range and recharge times are still a worry. Even the Nurburgring record-setting, all-electric Nio EP-9 suffers from these pitfalls of conventional electric technology. Meanwhile, Hyperion aims to harness the power of hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe.

The XP-1 utilizes a high-performance, zero-emissions, hydrogen-electric powerplant. The power system features technology directly derived from the world’s leading aeronautical engineering firms and space agencies. While its latest XP-1 concept will be kind to the environment it won’t be slow by any stretch. Hyperion says the XP-1 will be capable of outpacing modern supercars without needing to worry about range, recharge times, endurance, and recyclability. All good things when we think about the vehicles of today.

The XP-1 is set to be unveiled in August of this year and we are beyond excited to see what it is capable of. Let us know your thoughts about the XP-1 in the comments below.