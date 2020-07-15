The new Ford Bronco is finally here, and all indications point to it being a seriously capable off-road machine. You might even be considering a purchase, but the plethora of different Bronco trim levels can be confusing and perhaps a bit intimidating.

Sure, it’s available for less than $30,000, but what do you really get at that price? Furthermore, how much more must you spend to get the good stuff like the big tires, removable roof, and off-road modes? We’ve already done the research so you don’t have to.

Along with our Bronco debut post, This overview should give you a good idea of the basics you can expect with each Bronco trim level, as well as starting prices for two-door and four-door models. The good news is that all Broncos come standard with four-wheel drive and various G.O.A.T modes to conquer terrain. All Broncos have removable doors, and all Broncos have a removable roof. Two-door models feature a standard removable hardtop, with four-door models getting a standard-issue soft top.

The base powertrain is Ford’s turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder generating 270 horsepower, connected to a seven-speed manual with a crawler gear. Every Bronco trim offers the 310-hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with the 10-speed automatic as an option, and it’s standard-issue for higher-spec models.

With the basics established, here are some highlights of each Bronco model.

Base

Ford calls this the “essential Bronco” and as the name suggests, it’s the entry-level model. It’s a no-frills machine with steel wheels and street tires standard, but it still features items like keyless access with remote start, an 8-inch LCD screen with SYNC 4, and four-wheel-drive with five G.O.A.T modes. It also offers standard safety systems such as automatic emergency braking.

Two-door starting price: $28,500. Four-door starting price: $33,200

Big Bend

The next step up in price, Big Bend offers a few more color choices and a bit more bling on the outside. That includes LED fog lights, a Carbonized Gray grille, and standard 17-inch aluminum wheels with larger all-terrain tires. Inside is dressed up with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and there are six G.O.A.T modes offered.

Two-door starting price: $33,385. Four-door starting price: $35,880

Black Diamond

While all Broncos have plenty of off-road capability, Black Diamond is where things go up a notch. The rear-locking differential is standard at this level, and it also comes with steel bumpers and skid plates. It offers all seven G.O.A.T modes, and it rides on 17-inch steelies with 32-inch off-road tires. Inside you’ll find the rubberized floors and marine-grade upholstery.

Two-door starting price: $36,050. Four-door starting price: $38,545

Outer Banks

Outer Banks is essentially a Black Diamond with a bit more luxury in the mix. Fender flares are painted to match the body color, and it rides on a set of 18-inch aluminum wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires. The four-cylinder engine is still standard, but it comes connected to the 10-speed automatic. Heated seats are standard at this level, and leather trim is available.

Two-door starting price: $38,955. Four-door starting price: $41,450

Badlands

If you prefer your off-roading at slower speeds while crawling over rough terrain, the Badlands is what Ford offers. It comes standard with the electronic sway bar disconnects and rides on 17-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires. It also has the electronic locker diffs front and rear, and it has the advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engagement. Of course, the big 35-inch tires are optional, as are more luxurious touches such as leather interior and the larger 12-inch touchscreen display.

Two-door starting price: $42,095. Four-door starting price: $44,590

Wildtrak

This is the model that’s ready to rip down a trail straight from the dealership. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is the standard engine, and it’s only available with Ford’s 10-speed automatic. It rides on the high-clearance suspension with 17-inch Beadlock aluminum wheels, wearing the 35-inch mud-terrain tires. It’s also fitted with standard driver-assist systems such as lane-keep assist and cross-traffic alert. All that equipment comes at a cost, however, as it’s the second most expensive Bronco in the lineup – and the most expensive model you can still buy.

Two-door starting price: $48,875. Four-door starting price: $44,590

First Edition

The range-topper for this inaugural Bronco year is the First Edition, and as you probably expect, it throws just about everything into the mix as standard equipment. It’s got all the luxury items like heated leather seats, B&O sound system, and the upgraded 12-inch display. Underneath it rides on the high clearance suspension with the 35-inch mud-terrain tires. The EcoBoost V6 is under the hood, and the SUV is packed with driver-assist and safety systems. However, it’s likely a moot point as Ford filled all reservations for the First Edition in just three hours.

Two-door starting price: $59,305. Four-door starting price: $63,500