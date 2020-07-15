According to the official pricing, it's possible to get the two-door 2021 Ford Bronco in the Base trim for $28,500 (plus a $1,495 destination charge). However, depending on your local dealer, you might be paying even more. According to some great research by Motor Authority's Joel Feder, the Blue Oval does not intend to prevent showrooms from applying so-called market adjustments that increase the cost to customers beyond the MSRP.

The @mrlevine Twitter account that Feder mentions refers to Mike Levine, Ford North America Product Communications Manager.

Motor1.com also reached out to Ford spokesperson Sam Schembari for further clarification. "Ford shares suggested (MSRP) pricing for all vehicles with dealers and customers. However dealers are independently operated and ultimately, customers and dealers will agree to the final pricing," he told us.

Dealer markups are unfortunately rather common when a vehicle debuts. The combination of low supply and high demand tempt many showrooms into applying a market adjustment that increases the price and makes the dealer more money on the sale.

The practice is most common for new vehicles that appeal to a specific niche of auto enthusiasts. For example, there was a dealer wanting a premium of around $75,000 for a 2020 Corvette with an MSRP of about $85,000 for a total asking price of $159,880. Similarly, another showroom wanted $115,000 for the limited-edition Subaru WRX STI S209 – a $50,000 markup.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

52 Photos

Efforts to prevent dealers from marking up the cost of a vehicle generally don't go well. When Dodge tried it for the Challenger SRT Demon, some showrooms auctioned off the allocations instead of applying a market adjustment to the MSRP. This got around increasing the actual purchase price on paper but still got these dealers extra cash for the Demon.

Pricing for the two-door 2021 Bronco can go as high as $59,305 (before destination) for the First Edition, and the reservations for them are already full. If you want even more, Ford plans to have over 200 factory-backed accessories available when the SUV launches in Spring 2021, including various racks, lighting kits, and lots more.