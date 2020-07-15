Hide press release Show press release

Stuttgart/Affalterbach. The G-Class is continuing its over 40-year success story: From the manufacturing date 1 September 2020, the standard equipment for the iconic off-road vehicle is even more extensive. At the same time, there are also more personalisation options available through the G manufaktur programme. New exterior colours and equipment packages as well as the widescreen cockpit, which now comes as standard, round out the offering. The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is now available to order at prices from 99,446.80 to 102,694.80 euros[1], while the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 (combined fuel consumption: 14.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 330 g/km)[2] comes in at a price of 154,309.00 euros.

The most important new aspect: Previously featuring restricted availability, the G 400 d (combined fuel consumption: 8.9-8.7 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 235-229 g/km)1 is now freely configurable and available without restriction because the previous special model has been discontinued. The most powerful configuration level of the in-line six-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 243 kW (330 hp) and maximum torque of 700 Nm at 1200 to 3200 rpm delivers propulsion befitting its status, even under tough off-road conditions.

Functional enhancements also come courtesy of the new "Desert" drive program. It is activated via the DYNAMIC SELECT rocker switch and is designed for maximum traction on sandy terrain. The perfect interplay of late upshifting, direct throttle response and adjusted ESP® control predestines the G-Class even more to be a desert champion. What is more, the Parking Package with reversing camera is now part of the standard equipment, helping the G-Class to cut a fine figure on any terrain.

The update also includes comprehensive scope for personalisation to suit individual wishes. For example, the often-requested Night Package can now be ordered without the AMG Line and Stainless Steel Package. It comprises heat-insulating dark-tinted glass, outside mirror housings and radiator grille (including louvres with the surround of the Mercedes star) in obsidian black metallic, as well as darkened turn signal lamps, reversing lamps and headlamps. If the G-Class is ordered with a matt magno paint finish, the package can be configured as the Night Package magno. In this case, the corresponding add-on parts come in the colour night black magno. The Stainless Steel Package continues to be available with spare wheel cover, running boards, door sills and loading sill protection in stainless steel and adds a painted spare wheel ring and an exterior protective strip with trim insert in a pinstripe look to the Night Packages.

The new 20-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheel available exclusively for the AMG Line has a high-sheen finish and is painted in a choice of high-gloss black or himalaya grey.

Vehicle interior now with widescreen cockpit as standard

From now on, the widescreen cockpit is part of the standard equipment in all G-Class models and sets a clear technological tone in terms of the aesthetics. The frameless inside rearview mirror, previously part of the Leather Packages, now also enhances the standard equipment specification. The interior of the G-Class undergoes further upgrading when one of the Interior Packages is selected: The switches for the window lifters then come in silver chrome and the sun visors in DINAMICA microfibre. Black floor mats are also now on board as standard. In conjunction with the AMG Line, floor mats bearing the AMG logo adorn the floor of the G-Class – the same floor mats that are also found in the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

Greater anti-theft protection is provided by the new equipment packages URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection and URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection Plus. They replace the previous break-in and anti-theft alarm system. URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection includes:

Anti-theft alarm system

Tow-away protection with visual and audible warning when a change in position is detected

Alarm siren

Interior protection (triggered when there is movement in the interior)

Theft and parking collision detection, can be used free of charge for three years from activation

URBAN GUARD label on the front side windows

In addition, URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection Plus includes pinpointing the location of a stolen vehicle. This service is free of charge for three years from activation (only with Mercedes me connect) and is scheduled to be available from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Rich diversity: new G manufaktur offerings

The G manufaktur programme provides an almost unlimited variety of personalisation options. Here too choice has been extended. For example, three new solid paint colours G manufaktur classic grey uni, G manufaktur deep green uni and G manufaktur china blue uni evoke reminders of legendary exterior colours from 40 years of the G-Class. For the new Night Package magno, G manufaktur offers additional accents in black: a spare wheel ring painted in night black magno as well as bumpers and wheel arch extensions in the same colour. In selected countries, a body-styling bar is also available in night black magno.

The G manufaktur programme exclusively includes the Night Package II and the AMG Night Package II – each in conjunction with the Night Packages of the standard model designations. Night Package II includes:

Mercedes star at the front and rear in high-gloss black

"V8" lettering on the front wings in high-gloss black

Model badge at the rear in high-gloss black

The AMG Night Package II includes:

Mercedes star at the front and rear in high-gloss black

AMG lettering on the radiator grille and at the rear in high-gloss black

"V8 BITURBO" lettering on the front wings in high-gloss black

Model badge at the rear in high-gloss black

The bumpers and wheel arch extensions in obsidian black metallic as well as the roof painted in the same colour are now available separately too in conjunction with the Night Package. It continues to be the case that all personalisation with G manufaktur is embedded in the production process, meaning that vehicles can be delivered without delay.

Prices at a glance