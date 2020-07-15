Just in time for the new camping season, Airstream has unveiled the new Basecamp 20, which joins the company’s Basecamp 16 best-seller. Providing “all the unique benefits of the original,” this new camper trailer can be best described as the next-level camper with its larger platform and more features.

Airstream says the new model is suited for both novice and experienced camper users and is built “especially for adventurers who are seeking a larger, more rugged travel trailer to traverse new terrains further off the beaten path.” The Basecamp 20 is also available with a rugged 20X package, which adds off-road features.

Thanks to its increased dimensions compared to the Basecamp 16, the new trailer has a larger departure angle and larger wheels, which makes it easily towable outside the paved road. Airstream says it still can be towed with a midsize SUV or a small truck, despite being wider, longer, and taller than the original.

Again thanks to the larger dimensions, the Basecamp 20 offers a larger bed with flexible living, sleeping, and eating positions in addition to a foldable front dinette, which can be converted into a comfortable bed for two children. Customers can optionally get cool features such as solar panels and controller, a microwave, and an air conditioner.

If you opt for the 20X package, it adds larger Goodyear off-road tires and aluminum wheels, increased ground clearance from the bottom of the axle under full load capacity, tinted window guards, and steel double step.

“We designed the Basecamp 20 and 20X to spark increased interest and access to exploring the outdoors,” Justin Humphreys, VP of Sales at Airstream, comments. “Its larger size will appeal to adventurous families who want all the comforts of home in a rugged and capable travel trailer.”

Orders can now be placed with first deliveries expected in the next few weeks. The Basecamp 20 has an MSRP of $45,900, while the Basecamp 20X wears a starting price of $48,900.