Nissan’s new strategy to get back on track and introduce 10 models in the next 20 months is in full swing. After unveiling the all-new Rogue, the time has come for another SUV to break cover, only this time it doesn’t have a combustion engine. The road-going Ariya follows the namesake concept the struggling Japanese marque introduced at the end of October 2019 during the Tokyo Motor Show.

If you liked the concept’s all-new styling, you are likely going to be a fan of the production version since it looks pretty much the same inside and out. The avant-garde appearance represents a significant departure from the company’s otherwise aging design language. Nissan previewed this revamped look back in 2017 with the IMx, and it’s nice to see the design DNA of the showcar is alive and well in an SUV you’ll actually be able to buy.

To broaden the Ariya’s appeal, Nissan has plans to sell the zero-emissions SUV with both front- and all-wheel-drive layouts with single or dual electric motors. The FWD single-motor variant will offer 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) of torque whereas the AWD dual-motor configurator will unlock a generous 389 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters).

In terms of performance, the rear-wheel-drive variants will need about seven and a half seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run before topping out at 99 mph (159 km/h). The fastest of them all with AWD and dual motors will do the sprint in 5.1 seconds and reach 124 mph (200 km/h).

Based on the estimation made by Nissan, the Ariya will offer up to approximately 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range in the United States. That number will be applicable for the long-range two-wheel-drive variant with the 90-kWh battery pack that has a usable capacity of 87 kWh. There’s also going to be a smaller 65-kWh battery of which you’ll be able to use 63 kWh.

The added hardware of the dual-motor AWD version will have an impact on practicality as the cargo volume will decrease from the 16.5 cubic feet of the front-driven Ariya to 14.6 cubic feet. Available exclusively with a two-row, five-passenger layout, the electric SUV will come with a choice between 19- and 20-inch wheels.

Featuring dual 12.3-inch displays and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Ariya will also integrate Alexa and offer support for over-the-air updates – a first for a Nissan. It will also feature the company’s latest developments regarding safety systems, with the ProPILOT Assist 2.0 offering hands-off driving under certain conditions.

The Nissan Ariya will initially go on sale in Japan from mid-2021 before arriving to the United States later that year with an estimated starting price of $40,000.