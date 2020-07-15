The 2021 Toyota Camry is officially here, and it arrives with a host of updates. Notable changes to the range include a brand-new Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite, fresh trims like the XSE Hybrid, and a more diverse selection of options designed to keep the best-selling sedan current. The Camry nameplate is nearly 40 years old, after all – and the current model has been around since 2017.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 is one of the biggest changes. It comes standard on all versions of the 2021 Camry and improves upon version 2.0 with higher-quality camera and radar elements for expanded response range, improved responsiveness in low-light conditions, pre-collision intersection support, emergency steering assist, adaptive cruise control with smoother overtaking and power assist, and even lane change assist. Toyota says Safety Sense 2.5 debuts on the 2021 Camry but will soon be available on other models in the near future.

Also new for 2021 is the Camry XSE Hybrid. Much like the traditional pure-gas XSE, the Hybrid version gets a new look with gloss black mesh grille inserts, LED headlights, and new 19-inch wheels on the outside, as well as various leather-trimmed features in the cabin. Nothing changes mechanically, though. The Camry XSE Hyrbid still sports a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain with 208 horsepower (155 kilowatts) and 163 pound-feet (221 newton-meters).

The rest of the 2021 Camry also sees its share of visual updates. Most notably all versions get a makeover to the grille, and the base L model gets discontinued, with the Camry LE taking its place as the new entry-level trim. There’s still a choice of two traditional gas engines in addition to the aforementioned hybrid powertrain: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 3.5-liter V6. The former engine is good for 203 hp (151 kw) and 184 lb-ft (250 nm), while the more powerful V6 produces 301 hp (224 kW) and 267 lb-ft (362 nm).

Two new displays grace the Camry’s interior; buyers can now choose from either a new "floating" 7.0-inch touchscreen or a floating 9.0-inch touchscreen – similar to what you get in the RAV4. XLE and XSE models also offer an available 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch head-up display. All told, Toyota has 17 Camry trims to choose from for 2021.