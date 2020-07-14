A Lotus is often labeled as a proper driver’s car. As a commonly used track-day vehicle, the British automaker focuses technology on improving the track day experience. It’s latest innovation is a plug and play digital dashboard that can be fitted to specific Elise and Exige models.

Chris Haye’s, Aftermarket Sales Director at Lotus says that the digital instrument pack is designed for Lotus drivers to take their track day experience to the next level. While bringing digital technology is great, the gauges are good for quite a lot more than just displaying speed and revs. Each unit is loaded with GPS data from over 4,000 racetracks around the world. After driving up to any compatible racetrack, Lotus says that the unit allows drivers to keep track of lap times along with various undeclared lap performance indicators.

The digital dash also includes a data logger just like you’d find in a real race car. Once in the pits, you can analyze your laps on the digital dash or go more in-depth with the assistance of a laptop. Just like real racing drivers, weekend warriors will have data to look at and have a visual representation of how they can improve their driving.

Gallery: Lotus Digital Instrument Pack

7 Photos

While prices in other markets may vary, the digital dash costs $1,718 (£1,470) in the U.K. Although the quoted price excludes the cost to have it fitted to your car, Lotus makes it worth your while. Should a certified Lotus retailer install it, the dash will be covered by a two-year warranty.

The digital dash will be useful in improving lap times, but we’re unsure if it fits the British automaker’s simplistic driver’s car ethos. Feel free to let us know in the comments below how you would improve your track day experience.