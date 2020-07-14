No more excuses for those lackluster lap times.
A Lotus is often labeled as a proper driver’s car. As a commonly used track-day vehicle, the British automaker focuses technology on improving the track day experience. It’s latest innovation is a plug and play digital dashboard that can be fitted to specific Elise and Exige models.
Chris Haye’s, Aftermarket Sales Director at Lotus says that the digital instrument pack is designed for Lotus drivers to take their track day experience to the next level. While bringing digital technology is great, the gauges are good for quite a lot more than just displaying speed and revs. Each unit is loaded with GPS data from over 4,000 racetracks around the world. After driving up to any compatible racetrack, Lotus says that the unit allows drivers to keep track of lap times along with various undeclared lap performance indicators.
The digital dash also includes a data logger just like you’d find in a real race car. Once in the pits, you can analyze your laps on the digital dash or go more in-depth with the assistance of a laptop. Just like real racing drivers, weekend warriors will have data to look at and have a visual representation of how they can improve their driving.
While prices in other markets may vary, the digital dash costs $1,718 (£1,470) in the U.K. Although the quoted price excludes the cost to have it fitted to your car, Lotus makes it worth your while. Should a certified Lotus retailer install it, the dash will be covered by a two-year warranty.
The digital dash will be useful in improving lap times, but we’re unsure if it fits the British automaker’s simplistic driver’s car ethos. Feel free to let us know in the comments below how you would improve your track day experience.
ALL-NEW DIGITAL INSTRUMENT PACK CREATES THE PERFECT LOTUS TRACK DAY TOOL
• Lotus launches all-new ‘plug and play’ digital dashboard for enhanced track day experiences
• Pre-loaded with circuit data from more than 4,000 race tracks around the world
• GPS technology and lap performance indicators will help drivers deliver the perfect lap
• Available for selected Lotus Elise and V6 Exige models, priced £1,470
• Numerous other aftersales packages now on offer through Lotus retailers
(Hethel, UK – 14 July 2020) – Lotus has launched an all-new ‘plug and play’ Digital Instrument Pack that’s pre-loaded with details of more than 4,000 race tracks from across the world.
The perfect illustration of how Lotus is always ‘For The Drivers’, the digital dashboard features integrated GPS technology and lap performance indicators, allowing track day fans to measure, display and record data to perfect their racing lines and lap times.
Designed for Lotus Elise and V6 Exige models built from 2008 onwards, the system’s software comes pre-loaded with details of 4,127 race tracks and automatically recognises when drivers are near a circuit. Drivers can download the start/finish line co-ordinates so they can calculate lap times, then analyse their performance in real time on the digital display or later by downloading data to a laptop.
A unique Lotus-branded start-up screen further enhances the experience, and users can also customise the display of the high-contrast six-inch TFT screen to suit their needs. The system even features a camera input, allowing drivers add a portable action camera to capture the action from each exhilarating lap.
Chris Hinks, Aftersales Director, Lotus, said the Digital Instrument Pack is designed for drivers who want to take their Lotus track day experience to the next level. He commented: “We know our customers appreciate the motorsport heritage of Lotus cars and love to use their own vehicles on track days. Integrating a Digital Instrument Pack into an Elise or Exige is only going to enhance that experience.”
The Digital Instrument Pack has been carefully designed to fit seamlessly into the Elise or Exige dashboard, replacing the original factory-fit instrumentation. It is available in international markets where the two cars are sold. At UK Lotus retailers it is priced £1,470 including VAT and a fitting service is available at an extra cost. When fitted by a Lotus retailer the pack is covered by a two-year warranty. Prices in other markets will vary.
Lotus owners can now also take advantage of a number of other aftersales packages, including fixed price scheduled servicing and on brakes and clutches. All parts purchased and fitted by an authorised Lotus retailer are now covered by a 24-month / unlimited mileage parts warranty.