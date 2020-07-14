The reaction to the premiere of the 2021 Ford Bronco suggests that consumers like what they are seeing. As an example of this early popularity, the Blue Oval ran out of the 3,500 reservations for the First Edition model within hours of the 8:00 PM EDT (12:00 AM GMT) unveiling. By as early as 11:15 PM EDT (3:15 AM GMT), the company's site already showed it as no longer available.

Motor1.com reached out to Ford and asked exactly how quickly the 3,500 reservations were gone. A spokesperson for the automaker is looking into it for us.

The First Edition has all of the equipment for the $48,875 Badlands range-topping trim and lots of extras. It also has elements from the Wildtrak grade's more aggressive exterior and Outer Banks' interior. The Lux and Sasquatch packages also come on this limited version. A Shadow Black hardtop and heated leather seats are standard. The price for all of these amenities is a rather steep $59,305 (plus a $1,495 destination charge) for the two-door Bronco.

Reserving a Bronco simply requires a refundable $100 deposit. Conceivably some of these folks could decide not to convert the reservation into an actual order, which might create another opportunity to get a First Edition. Deliveries don't begin until spring 2021.

If you don't want to spend over $60K on a Bronco, which is very understandable, then the two-door Base trim starts at $28,500 before the destination charge. A customer can still make it a capable off-roader by adding the Sasquatch package that includes 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 35-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials, and Bilstein dampers.