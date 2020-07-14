There's a callback to the first-gen Bronco, too.

If you haven't heard, Ford revealed the 2021 Bronco last night, and it's kind of a big deal. The Dearborn-based automaker revived the iconic nameplate with a worthy successor, too, gunning for the Jeep Wrangler with innovative off-road features and goodies. But the new 2021 Bronco is more than some utilitarian machine. Ford designers packed the SUV with several Easter eggs.

Easter eggs have become a way for automakers to add tiny details that may go unnoticed by most owners to their vehicles. Jeep is just one brand that has embraced the Easter egg over the last few years, and others are following its lead. Just this year, Ford added a few to the 2021 F-150. So far, we've found five in the Bronco.

Catch Up On All The Bronco News:

2021 ford bronco pictures 2021 Ford Bronco Pictures: See The New SUV Inside And Out
2021 ford bronco videos 2021 Ford Bronco Lineup Shows Its Adventurous Side In Lifestyle Videos

Inside, it's difficult to miss the start-stop button on the dashboard. It's shaped like the SUV's headlights – round with a sideways extension – except Ford achieves that look inside with a piece of trim around the button.

2021 Ford Bronco start-stop button

Also inside is an American flag stamped on the shift lever column. It sits below the bucking bronco and is reminiscent of the flag stamped on the side of the F-150's dashboard. The flag isn't there on the manual shifter.

2021 Ford Bronco interior center console

Pull out the rear tray a the back, and you'll be treated to seeing Ford stamped in the middle. However, it's more than Ford taking the opportunity to advertise itself. The tray's stamping looks like the original Bronco's tailgate, which had big, blocky Ford lettering we no longer see today.

2021 Ford Bronco rear cargo with tray extended

The next one isn't explicitly an Easter egg, though it's something you'll likely only see in a Bronco. Branded on the back of the center console is a very stern "NO STEP. Obviously, this is to keep would-be sightseers seated when the roof is off.

2021 Ford Bronco interior dashboard view

At the back, the passenger side taillight outline looks like the letter B. It's subtle but noticeable, and another way for Ford to differentiate the Bronco from other SUVs on the market.

2021 Ford Bronco taillight

There could be more Easter eggs, but that'll require the Bronco getting into the hands of owners and journalists who can better poke around the SUV. The Bronco wasn't the only new model Ford unveiled last night. The smaller Bronco Sport also had its reveal.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco off-road at sunset
49 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco off-road at sunset 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road through forest 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road from the side 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road 2021 Ford Bronco two-door off-road yellow 2021 Ford Bronco driving off-road with accessories

Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco
Explore Reviews

More photos

Ford Bronco Sport truck rendering
Ford Bronco Sport truck rendering
Ford Bronco Teasers Design Details
Ford Bronco Teasers Design Details
Ford Bronco Merchandise
Ford Bronco Merchandise
2021 Ford Bronco Interior Spy Shots
2021 Ford Bronco Interior Spy Shots
2021 Ford Bronco New Spy Screenshots
2021 Ford Bronco New Spy Screenshots
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door Renderings
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door Renderings