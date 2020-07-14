If you haven't heard, Ford revealed the 2021 Bronco last night, and it's kind of a big deal. The Dearborn-based automaker revived the iconic nameplate with a worthy successor, too, gunning for the Jeep Wrangler with innovative off-road features and goodies. But the new 2021 Bronco is more than some utilitarian machine. Ford designers packed the SUV with several Easter eggs.

Easter eggs have become a way for automakers to add tiny details that may go unnoticed by most owners to their vehicles. Jeep is just one brand that has embraced the Easter egg over the last few years, and others are following its lead. Just this year, Ford added a few to the 2021 F-150. So far, we've found five in the Bronco.

Inside, it's difficult to miss the start-stop button on the dashboard. It's shaped like the SUV's headlights – round with a sideways extension – except Ford achieves that look inside with a piece of trim around the button.

Also inside is an American flag stamped on the shift lever column. It sits below the bucking bronco and is reminiscent of the flag stamped on the side of the F-150's dashboard. The flag isn't there on the manual shifter.

Pull out the rear tray a the back, and you'll be treated to seeing Ford stamped in the middle. However, it's more than Ford taking the opportunity to advertise itself. The tray's stamping looks like the original Bronco's tailgate, which had big, blocky Ford lettering we no longer see today.

The next one isn't explicitly an Easter egg, though it's something you'll likely only see in a Bronco. Branded on the back of the center console is a very stern "NO STEP. Obviously, this is to keep would-be sightseers seated when the roof is off.

At the back, the passenger side taillight outline looks like the letter B. It's subtle but noticeable, and another way for Ford to differentiate the Bronco from other SUVs on the market.

There could be more Easter eggs, but that'll require the Bronco getting into the hands of owners and journalists who can better poke around the SUV. The Bronco wasn't the only new model Ford unveiled last night. The smaller Bronco Sport also had its reveal.