You don't have to get the body in black, though.
Following recently leaked info, there's now official confirmation that the 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition is on the way this summer. The company isn't offering pricing details yet, but the earlier report says the package costs less than $1,300. The Nightfall Edition is available on the following trims: EX AWD with the Premium package, SX AWD, and SX with the Prestige package.
As its name implies, the Nightfall Edition features lots of dark accents. There's a black finish for the front grille mesh. Gloss black covers the emblems, roof rails, side window trim, lower door moldings, skid plates, air duct surrounds, and bezels around the lights. These vehicles ride on 20-inch wheels in black with matching lug nuts.
Customers who prefer a dash of color can get the Nightfall Edition's body in a shade other than black. The hues include Wolf Gray, which is exclusive to this package. In addition, the choices include Snow White Pearl, Everlasting Silver, Gravity Gray, Ebony Black, Sangria, Black Copper, and Dark Moss.
As with other variants of the Telluride, the Nightfall Edition uses a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 newton-meters) of torque. It uses an eight-speed automatic, and this model exclusively comes with all-wheel drive.
The Telluride has been a massive success for Kia, both critically and commercially. It won World Car of the Year in April and was a Top Pick for Consumer Reports. Demand has been so high that the company had to boost production.
To capitalize on the success, Kia has asked customers whether there's interest in a long-wheelbase version of the Telluride that would have a larger cabin.
2021 TELLURIDE NIGHTFALL EDITION ARRIVES THIS SUMMER
07/14/20
Kia’s Wildly Popular SUV Shows Its Darker Side with Special Appearance Package
Stealth black elements infuse friendly Telluride with a more menacing personality
SUV retains the boldness, capability and award-winning interior for which it is known and loved
IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2020 – Following a debut year defined by phenomenal sales success and an unprecedented number of industry accolades, including being named MotorTrend’s SUV of the Year, World Car of the Year, “North American Utility Vehicle of the Year” and Car and Driver’s 10 Best, Kia’s bold and capable Telluride ups its appeal with a special Nightfall Edition package. The Telluride Nightfall Edition package is available on the Telluride EX AWD (with Premium package), SX AWD and SX Prestige package. In addition to a number of gloss black elements which give the Telluride a more aggressive yet sophisticated character, the Nightfall Edition is offered in eight eye-catching exterior colors. This includes seven established Telluride color schemes – Snow White Pearl, Everlasting Silver, Gravity Gray, Ebony Black, Sangria, Black Copper and Dark Moss – plus Wolf Gray, a newly introduced exterior hue exclusive to the Nightfall Edition. Imagined in America, designed at Kia’s design studio in California, and assembled in Georgia, the Telluride provides comfortable seating for up to eight, a powerful 291-hp 3.8-liter V6, available active on-demand all-wheel drive1, and an inspiring view of the world when exploring a concrete jungle…or a real one.
Darkness Prevails
Exclusive Nightfall Edition exterior elements include:
Newly designed radiator grill in black finish (Nightfall Edition exclusive)
Unique 20-inch wheels in black finish with black lug nuts and center caps (Nightfall Edition exclusive)
Gloss black roof rails
Gloss black greenhouse trim/lower door side molding
Gloss black skid plates
Gloss black front bumper side air-duct garnish
Gloss black emblems, including unique “Kia” logos
LED headlamps and fog lamps with black inner bezel (LED headlamps already standard on SX and SX Prestige package. LED fog lamps N/A on EX)
Body color door handles (already standard on EX)
“The Telluride Nightfall Edition offers a new choice to our customers who prefer a more assertive and premium look to their family hauler or weekend adventurer,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “Our biggest and boldest offering’s already lofty appeal elevates with the addition of this special package.”
The 2021 Telluride Nightfall Edition will arrive in showrooms beginning in the second half of the year.
