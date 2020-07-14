Following recently leaked info, there's now official confirmation that the 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition is on the way this summer. The company isn't offering pricing details yet, but the earlier report says the package costs less than $1,300. The Nightfall Edition is available on the following trims: EX AWD with the Premium package, SX AWD, and SX with the Prestige package.

As its name implies, the Nightfall Edition features lots of dark accents. There's a black finish for the front grille mesh. Gloss black covers the emblems, roof rails, side window trim, lower door moldings, skid plates, air duct surrounds, and bezels around the lights. These vehicles ride on 20-inch wheels in black with matching lug nuts.

Customers who prefer a dash of color can get the Nightfall Edition's body in a shade other than black. The hues include Wolf Gray, which is exclusive to this package. In addition, the choices include Snow White Pearl, Everlasting Silver, Gravity Gray, Ebony Black, Sangria, Black Copper, and Dark Moss.

Gallery: 2020 Kia Telluride: First Drive

58 Photos

As with other variants of the Telluride, the Nightfall Edition uses a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 newton-meters) of torque. It uses an eight-speed automatic, and this model exclusively comes with all-wheel drive.

The Telluride has been a massive success for Kia, both critically and commercially. It won World Car of the Year in April and was a Top Pick for Consumer Reports. Demand has been so high that the company had to boost production.

To capitalize on the success, Kia has asked customers whether there's interest in a long-wheelbase version of the Telluride that would have a larger cabin.