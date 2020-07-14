The Porsche 911 GT3 is back at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the surrounding roads for a new spy video. The machine makes an impressive sound on the track.

The engineers haven't changed the 911 GT3 much since the last time we saw it at the 'Ring. Compared to the standard Carrera model, the front end gains a fascia with a wide central opening and vertical inlets at the corners. The revised hood has a pair of vents at the tip of the nose.

At the other end, Porsche installs a massive wing on the rear deck. It has swan-neck mounting that gives the piece even more visual weight. There's also a ducktail spoiler at the back for a little more downforce. A pair of circular exhaust outlets emerge from below the center of the bumper, and there's a diffuser on each side of the pipes.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Touring package new spy photos

12 Photos

The new GT3 reportedly sticks with a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine. However, upgrades to the engine allegedly push the output to around 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts), in comparison to 520 hp (387 kW) from the previous 911 GT3 RS.

If the aggressive look of having a huge wing isn't your style, then the more subdued 911 GT3 Touring (spy shots in the gallery above) is also under development. It has the same front fascia and vented hood as the one in this video. However, the model uses the Carrera's tail with an active spoiler that tips upward at higher speeds.

We still don't know when the new Porsche 911 GT3 debuts, but we expect an unveiling before the end of the year. Given the coronavirus pandemic, look for the premiere to happen online.