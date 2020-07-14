The rumors were true! As reported last week (via Nürburgring Taxi company Fastabast), the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series packs a mighty 720-horsepower punch. The twin-turbo V8 unit has been re-engineered to outpunch the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which offers 700 horsepower from its flat-six 3.8-liter powerhouse. However, newly developed 3D-printed pistons enable the ultimate Nine Eleven to crank out an additional 30 Stuttgart-bred horses.

The immense 720-hp output makes the Black Series the most powerful production Mercedes ever, outside the F1-derived AMG One hypercar and its four-digit horsepower. At the same time, it has an additional 143 hp over the former range topper in the AMG GT lineup, the 577-hp GT R. It also eclipses the company’s most powerful production car on sale today by 90 hp, the confusingly named AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe with its 630 hp.

We will have to wait until tomorrow for the full details regarding the oily bits, but a recent teaser released by Mercedes-AMG on Twitter suggests the ultimate GT uses a flat-plane crank twin-turbo V8. The caption reads “1-8-2-7-4-5-3-6,” which likely refers to the firing order of the cylinders, different than that of Affalterbach’s current 4.0-liter unit. Because the numbers alternate evenly between cylinder banks, it’s safe to say the Black Series does indeed have a flat-plane crank.

Details about how much torque the engine delivers are not available at this point, although we’re expecting a healthy boost over the 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) available in the GT R. Given the massive power boost over the already potent R variant, chances are AMG’s engineers had to work on the dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission to handle the extra oomph.

Whether the go-faster bits will translate into a Nürburgring lap record attempt remains to be seen, but it’s pretty obvious the new Black Series will be an absolute track animal. Expect low production numbers and a steep premium over the $162,900 GT R.