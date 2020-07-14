It's the most powerful Mercedes ever, outside the AMG One hypercar.
The rumors were true! As reported last week (via Nürburgring Taxi company Fastabast), the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series packs a mighty 720-horsepower punch. The twin-turbo V8 unit has been re-engineered to outpunch the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which offers 700 horsepower from its flat-six 3.8-liter powerhouse. However, newly developed 3D-printed pistons enable the ultimate Nine Eleven to crank out an additional 30 Stuttgart-bred horses.
The immense 720-hp output makes the Black Series the most powerful production Mercedes ever, outside the F1-derived AMG One hypercar and its four-digit horsepower. At the same time, it has an additional 143 hp over the former range topper in the AMG GT lineup, the 577-hp GT R. It also eclipses the company’s most powerful production car on sale today by 90 hp, the confusingly named AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe with its 630 hp.
We will have to wait until tomorrow for the full details regarding the oily bits, but a recent teaser released by Mercedes-AMG on Twitter suggests the ultimate GT uses a flat-plane crank twin-turbo V8. The caption reads “1-8-2-7-4-5-3-6,” which likely refers to the firing order of the cylinders, different than that of Affalterbach’s current 4.0-liter unit. Because the numbers alternate evenly between cylinder banks, it’s safe to say the Black Series does indeed have a flat-plane crank.
Details about how much torque the engine delivers are not available at this point, although we’re expecting a healthy boost over the 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) available in the GT R. Given the massive power boost over the already potent R variant, chances are AMG’s engineers had to work on the dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission to handle the extra oomph.
Whether the go-faster bits will translate into a Nürburgring lap record attempt remains to be seen, but it’s pretty obvious the new Black Series will be an absolute track animal. Expect low production numbers and a steep premium over the $162,900 GT R.
Affalterbach. The most powerful production AMG of all time is the focus of the sixth episode of the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL news format. The development team at Affalterbach pulled out all the stops when they applied their exceptional engineering skills to the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (fuel consumption combined 12.8 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 292 g/km)[1]. With its re-engineered, 537 kW (730 hp) V8 biturbo engine, sophisticated aerodynamics, intelligent lightweight design, high driving dynamics and expressive design, the Black Series is the performance and sports car brand’s new flagship model. “Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #6: 730 reasons to watch this AMG special” will air online on 15 July 2020 at 2.00 pm (CEST) on the Mercedes me media digital platform https://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital after which it will be available as video-on-demand.
In episode six of Meet Mercedes DIGITAL, Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, presents the high-octane highlights of the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series from the Mercedes-Benz Cars test and technology centre (PTZ) in Immendingen. Black Series has been the mark of uncompromisingly sporty Mercedes-AMG automobiles since 2006, with a consistent technology transfer from motorsport into series production. The new super sports car is the result of the brand’s many years of experience in total vehicle development.
The new Meet Mercedes DIGITAL series is an innovative news format on Mercedes me media. With regular episodes in the style of a news bulletin, it presents current topics, goes in-depth and provides expert analysis. The moderated shows encompass studio discussions and reports from production facilities or test tracks.
Comprehensive press materials, with texts, images and videos on the new super sports car will be available to download on Mercedes me media as of 15 July 2020.
