Bringing back such an important nameplate is a difficult task as there are always concerns it might not live up to the prestige of its forebearers. The initial consensus is Ford nailed the return of the Bronco, nearly a quarter of a century after the model’s demise by combining a retro-inspired design with the latest tech and serious off-road chops.

In an attempt to reach a broader audience and better show off the outdoorsy side of its SUVs, the Blue Oval teamed up with three personalities to promote the Bronco 2-Door, 4-Door, and the Sport. Climber, photographer and award-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin got behind the wheel of the Jeep Wrangler rival, while country music singer and songwriter Kip Moore had some fun in the wilderness with the Wrangler Unlimited competitor.

As for the Bronco Sport, Ford got in touch with rock climber Brooke Raboutou to promote the Escape-based SUV, which although doesn’t have the same off-road chops as the other two, it’s still plenty capable. The soft-roader carries over the design DNA of its bigger brothers while reminding us of the original Escape in a mélange of old and new.

There will be plenty of ways to customize the Bronco models, with the two- and four-door models getting more than 200 accessories, not to mention six different trim levels along with the First Edition. While the Bronco 2-Door gets a standard removable hard top, its more practical sibling comes with a removable soft top or an optional hard top. The Bronco Sport will be offered exclusively with four doors and a fixed roof.

The road to reveal has been pretty exhausting what with all the reports, spy shots, and teasers but it was well worth the wait. Ford is already accepting reservations with a refundable $100 deposit, with the Bronco Sport first to arrive at dealers this fall. The Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door will be out spring 2021.