The Porsche Taycan isn’t just any other Porsche. In fact, there’s never been anything like it from Stuttgart. Of course you know why – it’s the first all-electric production vehicle to wear a Porsche badge, but with up to 751 horsepower (560 kilowatts) available, it’s far from boring. You know how it looks and how fast it can go, but do you know how it’s built?

This in-depth video recently posted by WELT Documentary explains it, and when we say in-depth that’s exactly what we mean. The clip is nearly one hour long, and aside from exploring the Taycan’s manufacturing hub in Zuffenhausen, it’s filled with the kind of obscure Taycan info that trivia buffs can’t get enough of. Did you know the Taycan’s wiring harness contains nearly 22 miles (35.5 kilometers) of wire? Or that the Taycan underwent 1,500 hours of wind-tunnel testing? You’ll learn these tidbits watching the video, and much more besides.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S: First Drive

92 Photos

You’ll also learn about the factory itself, which is literally a factory within a factory at Porsche’s sprawling Zuffenhausen plant. It’s an extremely automated, three-floor facility with lots of elevators, robots, and around 300 employees. A good portion of the Taycan’s body assembly is handled exclusively by robots, with people not factoring into the equation until the door assembly. That is, the first door assembly prior to paint – the doors are then removed and assembled separately with glass and components, destined to remain separate until the Taycan’s final assembly.

Speaking of assembly, you won’t find an assembly line in this plant, at least in the traditional sense. Elevators, cranes, and automated robots move components from place-to-place instead of an always-moving assembly line. The body and chassis are built separately, eventually meeting towards the end of the process where they are fused in a fully automated process. From there it goes to final assembly where humans handle everything from fascias to LED lights and interior construction. The doors are finally installed for the last time; the car goes through final final assembly and into a comprehensive inspection area for a thorough check.

If you have about 50 minutes to spare, it’s actually a very interesting look at Porsche’s manufacturing process for the Taycan. Even if you’re not an engineering buff, there’s plenty of cool car content here to soak up.