The Dodge Viper was around for nearly 30 years before Dodge killed the car at the end of the 2017 model year. Over its lifetime, Dodge refined not only the car's performance but also its design, though not as much as you'd expect. The latest video from TheSketchMonkey YouTube channel shows how little has changed on the car, and what the 2001 would look like today if Dodge made a modern version of the original supercar.

While Dodge put the Viper through five generations before pulling the plug three years ago, the exterior proportions haven't changed. The hood has remained quite long over the car's history, putting the A-pillar closer to the car's rear. The rounded greenhouse has also continued. The new rendering doesn't look to rewrite the Viper's original design. Instead, the new coupe wears a sharper appearance.

Many of the original Viper's rounded edges are reworked to be a bit sharper. That means there are several minor tweaks; however, they add up to improving the car's design. The wider, narrower taillights look ripe for the LED treatment while the integrated spoiler becomes a bit more functional with potential outlets hiding alongside the wider bumper, which now connects with the lower rear bumper.

The subtle touches, like sharpening the design lines down the side of the body and flattening the roof ever so slightly, really bring the Viper's design into the 21st century. The rear fascia alone, where the majority of the changes are concentrated, looks like one you could see today even though Dodge no longer produces it.

The rendering doesn't drastically change how the Viper looks, and that's not a bad thing. The original Viper looked stunning 30 years ago, even with its rounded corners, but Dodge kept the main design unchanged until its discontinuation because some designs are truly timeless.