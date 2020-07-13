The current-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe is getting a bit long in the tooth, with roots dating back to 2014. A new version is coming, which we confirmed just over a week ago with our first sighting of a new 2 Series prototype. Now we have additional sightings of two different prototypes to fuss over.

Camouflage body wrap with heavier coverings on the front and rear fascias still obscure design details, but we can say the 2 Series should continue with a smaller grille up front. Looking closely at the lower front fascia, we can see what looks like a radar sensor where we’d expect to see the kidney divider for a larger 4 Series-like grille. We also have word straight from BMW during the 4 Series launch that, for now anyway, the big grille would remain a visual characteristic exclusive to the larger coupe.

What else can we make out from these new spy shots? Two different prototypes were captured here, each with a different set of seats. Our sources tell us models bound for the U.S. market will have different seats than European versions, though upgraded sport seats are certainly a possibility for American buyers. Overall styling won’t differ too much from the current 2 Series, but the proportions do seem a bit better with regards to the roofline, hood, and decklid.

Underneath the body, the new 2 Series will ride on the same CLAR platform used by the 3 Series. That means it will be naturally rear-wheel drive as opposed to the larger 2 Series Gran Coupe. It also means there should be room for a straight-six under the hood, and that means we could see a really epic M2 at some point in the future.

Before that can happen, however, the base 2 Series needs to arrive. The rumor mill on that front is rather quiet at the moment, but we expect the covers to come off in 2021. That likely means the new 2 will debut as a 2022 model, with an M2 coming for 2023.