Technology continues to revolutionize the automotive industry.
Technology has changed how our automobiles operate, but it's also changed how we design and build them. Innovations like 3D-printing have exploded within the automotive industry as automakers, suppliers, and aftermarket tuners master the technology's full capability. Porsche is pushing the technology ahead with its new process to produce pistons for the 911 GT2 RS.
It's the first time the GT2 RS uses 3D-printed pistons with several innovations the conventional manufacturing process wouldn't have allowed. Porsche was able to reduce the weight of each piston by 10 percent while also integrating a closed cooling duct for improved efficiency, which wasn't possible on the standard pistons. The new pistons also feature a design optimized for the loads it experiences in the cylinder.
The new, lighter pistons allow for increased engine speed and lower temperature loads, leading to a 30-horsepower (22-kilowatt) increase. That takes the car's already potent 3.8-liter flat-six from an eye-watering 690 hp (514 kW) to 720 hp (536 kW). Porsche makes no mention of an increase in the car's 553 pound-feet (749 Newton-meters) of torque. The car is already quick, too, running from zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds.
Porsche manufactures the GT2 RS's pistons using the laser metal fusion process that heats and melts high-purity metal powder surfaces into shape, partnering with Mahle and Trumpf on the endeavor. This isn't the only part Porsche uses 3D-printing to produce. Back in May, parts of Porsche's 911 and 718's bucket seats were partially produced using 3D-printing. Porsche Classic also uses the technique to create parts no longer in production, like the release lever for the clutch of the Porsche 959.
3D-printing is slowly showing its relevance to the automotive industry. Other automakers are using the technology long before a car hits the production line, rapidly producing and prototyping new parts during the design and engineering process. This helps reduce development time. Expect to see the technology's continued utilization.
