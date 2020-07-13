The new range-topper is even nicer than the Limited.
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy is officially coming to the United States in July, confirming a rumor from last week. This variant is the new range-topper in the lineup with a position above the existing Limited grade. The automaker's announcement doesn't mention the price, but the leak from a dealer guide suggests that it starts at $48,890 (plus a $1,140 destination fee).
The Palisade Calligraphy comes exclusively with the 3.8-liter V6 with 291 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.
The Calligraphy looks slightly different than other Palisades. There's a revised grille mesh design with triangular elements. The side mirrors gain puddle lamps. At the back, there's accent lighting and an ultra-wide LED center high-mounted brake light. It rides on trim-exclusive 20-inch wheels with a complicated, asymmetrical spoke pattern
Inside, the Calligraphy has all of the features of the existing Limited trim, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation. It comes exclusively with a seven-passenger layout with two captain's chairs in the second row. This trim level adds a perforated leather steering wheel, quilted door panels, microfiber-suede headliner, and cargo sill protection plate
In South Korea, Hyundai offers a version of the Palisade that's one step above the Calligraphy. The VIP model makes the second-row passengers even more comfortable by giving each of them an entertainment display. The chairs get headrests with built-in speakers. Plus, the cupholders are heated and cooled. At least at this time, Hyundai isn't introducing this package to the US. This makes sense since it would potentially make the Palisade as luxurious as the products from the corporation's Genesis brand.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jul. 13, 2020 – Hyundai today released product details for its 2021 Palisade SUV, including an all-new, premium Calligraphy model. The 2021 Palisade, including the Calligraphy model, begins arriving at Hyundai dealers in July.
2021 Palisade has also undergone significant content repackaging to give buyers of all trim levels added comfort & convenience while streamlining shopper trim selections. Much of the former Drive Guidance package, including high-demand features such as a 10.25-inch navigation system, Highway Drive Assist, SiriusXM® Radio, Blue Link, and Driver Talk (in-car intercom system), was added to the Premium package and above.
Further, Multiple Device Connection capability, HD radio® and Wireless Smartphone Connectivity (for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®) have been added to the SE model and above for vehicles without navigation. This generous repackaging ensures even more Palisade customers can enjoy these popular technologies in their ownership experience. Even more, LED headlamps are now standard, while sunroof and LED map-interior lights have been added to the SEL model and above. Palisade trailer pre-wiring connectors, an important feature for those Palisade buyers who tow, has been upgraded from a 4-pin connector to an enhanced 7-pin connector design. Finally, a premium melange headliner has been added to the Premium package.
PALISADE EARLY BUYER SATISFACTION
In Hyundai early buyer studies, nearly half of Palisade buyers had never previously considered Hyundai, a clear indication of growing market consideration of the brand. Moreover, more than 60 percent of Palisade buyers represent conquest sales, such as when the vehicle traded-in is from a competitive brand. Impressively, 77 percent of Palisade owners indicated strongly improved perceptions of Hyundai from their ownership experience. Finally, 98 percent of Palisade buyers confirmed they were likely to recommend a Hyundai purchase in the future to friends and families.
