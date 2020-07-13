Hide press release Show press release

2021 Hyundai Palisade Adds Calligraphy Model and Streamlines Content Packaging



New, upscale Calligraphy trim adds numerous premium features, including 20-inch alloy wheels, exclusive front/rear LED lighting signature and micro-suede headliner

Streamlined content repackaging simplifies shopper trim selections

Nearly half of Palisade buyers had never considered the Hyundai brand, indicating growing brand consideration from an appealing new vehicle



FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jul. 13, 2020 – Hyundai today released product details for its 2021 Palisade SUV, including an all-new, premium Calligraphy model. The 2021 Palisade, including the Calligraphy model, begins arriving at Hyundai dealers in July.

2021 PALISADE CALLIGRAPHY

Adds to Palisade Limited trim:

Mechanical

HTRAC® AWD with AWD Lock

Downhill Brake Control

Snow Mode

Exterior

Calligraphy-exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels

HTRAC® badging

Calligraphy-exclusive front grille fascia

Premium side door garnish

Premium rear-accent lighting signature

Ultra-wide LED center high-mount stoplight (CHMSL)

Puddle lamps

Interior

Quilted-leather door panels

Microfiber-suede headliner

Premium cargo sill protection plate

Perforated-leather steering wheel

2021 Palisade has also undergone significant content repackaging to give buyers of all trim levels added comfort & convenience while streamlining shopper trim selections. Much of the former Drive Guidance package, including high-demand features such as a 10.25-inch navigation system, Highway Drive Assist, SiriusXM® Radio, Blue Link, and Driver Talk (in-car intercom system), was added to the Premium package and above.

Further, Multiple Device Connection capability, HD radio® and Wireless Smartphone Connectivity (for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®) have been added to the SE model and above for vehicles without navigation. This generous repackaging ensures even more Palisade customers can enjoy these popular technologies in their ownership experience. Even more, LED headlamps are now standard, while sunroof and LED map-interior lights have been added to the SEL model and above. Palisade trailer pre-wiring connectors, an important feature for those Palisade buyers who tow, has been upgraded from a 4-pin connector to an enhanced 7-pin connector design. Finally, a premium melange headliner has been added to the Premium package.

PALISADE EARLY BUYER SATISFACTION

In Hyundai early buyer studies, nearly half of Palisade buyers had never previously considered Hyundai, a clear indication of growing market consideration of the brand. Moreover, more than 60 percent of Palisade buyers represent conquest sales, such as when the vehicle traded-in is from a competitive brand. Impressively, 77 percent of Palisade owners indicated strongly improved perceptions of Hyundai from their ownership experience. Finally, 98 percent of Palisade buyers confirmed they were likely to recommend a Hyundai purchase in the future to friends and families.

HYUNDAI COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE AND AMERICA’S BEST WARRANTY®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America’s Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai’s technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

