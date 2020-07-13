After the imminent premiere of the revived Ford Bronco, the Mustang Mach-E is probably the most anticipated vehicle on the Blue Oval's debut docket. With the company already planning to build both an electric F-150 and a unibody truck below the Ranger, the YouTube channel SRK Designs mashes up all of these things to render a Mach-E pickup.

The video goes through the whole process of converting the Mach-E from a crossover into a pickup. Starting from near the C-pillar, the artist slices off the hatchback to create the rough shape of the cargo bed. The rear also gets an extension beyond the axle to add functional utility.

To tweak the look, SRK Designs lifts the suspension and adds more rugged-looking wheels. There's also now a style bar over the bed. To our eyes, it's probably the worst part of the revised design, since the piece just seems to be floating there and doesn't fit the rest of the vehicle's aesthetic.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E debuts in Europe

8 Photos

The chances of a Mach-E pickup happening in the real world are pretty low, at least in the foreseeable future. The electric F-150 is Ford's effort to test the waters to see if there's a market for an EV truck. This one would be much smaller and would appeal to a different audience.

The Mach-E arrives in showrooms before the end of the year. The base, rear-wheel-drive model produces 266 horsepower (198 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters). The extended range, rear-drive version pushes the output to 290 hp (216 kW) and 317 lb-ft. The standard AWD variant has 266 hp and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm), and the extended-range AWD model has 346 hp (258 kW) and 428 lb-ft.