Friends, it’s going to be a pretty busy week. Today’s the big debut of the revived Ford Bronco and tomorrow BMW will make a historical move, unveiling the first all-electric X3. The iX3 will make the German SUV the first vehicle in the world to be offered with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and purely electric powertrains.

We are literally less than 24 hours away from seeing the iX3 in full and the automaker has just released one final teaser image before the grand premiere. It doesn’t reveal much and basically serves as one last reminder that the debut is going to happen tomorrow, July 14, at 10 AM CEST in Munich. That’s 4 a.m. for those in America’s eastern time zone.

Honestly, we have more of the details surrounding the first electric X3 even before the premiere. It’s going to look pretty much identical to the standard combustion-powered model, save for its revised front fascia with a close grille and a modified bumper. Several blue accents will make it easier to differentiate the ICE model from the EV.

Aside from the visual similarities, the two models won’t share a lot underneath the skin. The iX3 will rely on a single electric motor and a 74-kilowatt-hour battery pack that will produce a peak output of 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 296 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The estimated range is 273 miles (440 kilometers) in Europe’s WLTP test.

The iX3 should enter the production phase later this year with first customer deliveries probably coming at some point next year. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be available in the United States.