We take a lot of things for granted, really. And being able to walk is one of those precious gifts that can be taken away from us in an instant. While a wheelchair takes care of most of the mobility needs around the house, indoors, and on sidewalks, the electric-powered variety are the go-to machines for those who'd rather zip around with ease. It's pretty darn cool, too. Unfortunately, most of these wheeled contraptions are limited to paved areas, and when the path gets rocky or slippery, chances are your buddy or loved one won't be able to join you on that hike up to a neat fishing spot.

Gallery: The Rig Is Like A Set Of Off-Road Legs For Wheelchair-Bound People

6 Photos

JerryRigsEverything has come up with a very simple and effective solution to those who still have that love for adventure, and won't let anything get in the way of a great outdoor experience. Called The Rig, it's essentially a four-wheeled buggy that's powered by batteries and has the capability to take on some rough terrain. It actually started as an off-road wheelchair idea, made of two electric bicycles welded together. It grew from there and, with the help of Utah Trikes, The Rig's design was improved upon. The goal was to make an off-road capable buggy that can easily accommodate anyone who used a wheelchair and give them a more affordable and easy to maintain option.

You can check out their site here, where you can modify almost every part of The Rig. Throw on some knobby tires, suspension, two batteries for extra range, and you have a super silent way to enjoy the outdoors. The best part is that you can even mount a wheelchair on the back to take with you. It isn't slow either, and you can easily reach 12 miles per hour with a range of about 10 to 20 miles. It's also made up of mostly bike parts, so a bicycle shop will have most of the spare parts you may need. The small footprint allows it to fit in the beds of most pickups and the rear of most SUVs.

Essentially, it's a souped-up, four-wheeled electric mountain bike that can haul a bit of cargo on almost any surface, and it can be had for a cool $4,750. What's not to like?