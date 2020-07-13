BMW’s M division is slowly moving towards an all-wheel-drive layout for most of its models - and this move includes not only the company’s SUV offerings but also its fast sedans and coupes. Or, put another way, the Bavarians are getting into Audi Sport territory where they will have to compete against performance AWD cars of the highest class. And this won’t change in the future.

While a switch to rear-wheel-drive layouts would help Audi meet the ever-stricter emissions standards around the world, the marque recently confirmed it’ll stay true to its roots and will continue to rely on its famous Quattro AWD system. Or, at least, that’s what Audi Sport's sales and marketing boss claims.

“We have used rear-wheel drive in the latest R8. But normally, Quattro is part of our heritage,” Rolf Michl told Autocar. “It means safe, agile, and competitive driving. I don’t hear any different views on this, even with electrified versions in the future. We’ll stay with our approach: Quattro is a major part of RS models.”

If you really need a rear-wheel-drive performance car from Audi, chances are high you might be able to buy an R8 RWD during the 2021 model year. Listings for it recently appeared on the EPA's Fueleconomy.gov site, suggesting we are just a few months away from seeing it in the brand’s American showrooms. Even better, the future of the R8 in general also seems to be bright.

“Audi Sport is committed to the R8, and we’re doing everything to get a concept for the future,” Michl told the British publication. “The R8 shares much with the race car, which proves the competitiveness of the car and a clear commitment, but it has to fit future expectations and is therefore a complex decision.”