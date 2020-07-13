January 9, 2017. That’s when Ford officially confirmed the return of the Bronco at the Detroit Auto Show where the Blue Oval also announced the Ranger would come back. While the pickup truck has been around in the United States for quite some time, it’s only now the reputable SUV is about to break cover. The official reveal date was pushed back a couple of times, but the wait is now finally over as the Bronco is debuting today.

It’s worth pointing out Ford is debuting more than just one model as an entire “Bronco family” is going to be introduced in the coming hours. The words “Bronco lineup” are mentioned several times in the press release announcing how fans can watch the premiere, which starts at 8 PM Eastern. From that point on, early adopters will be able to reserve their Bronco of choice for $100.

Numerous spy shots and teasers have revealed that the revival of the Bronco – following its demise in 1996 – will stay true to the boxy shape and design cues of its predecessors. It probably won’t be as rad as the 2004 Bronco concept, but still retro enough to make purists happy after Ford had the courage to slap the Mustang badge on an electric SUV.

As to which Bronco models we’re going to see today, there’s not much of a mystery. Previous teasers showed three different flavors of the off-roader: 2-Door, 4-Door, and Sport. The first two appeared to be Ford’s long-awaited Jeep Wrangler / Wrangler Unlimited competitor, while the Bronco Sport had a more crossover-esque profile to signal a more road-oriented unibody model.

Ford has been relatively coy on details regarding its much-hyped Bronco resurrection, but we do know there will be up to seven drive modes to choose from, including mud, sand, dirt, and GOAT. Eight colors were also previewed in an Instagram post, and we also have recent spy shots showing a good chunk of the interior cabin.

However, there are a lot of things we don’t know about the Bronco. Details regarding engines, gearboxes, and the off-road chops remain shrouded in mystery, but all will be revealed in just a few hours. Join us for the world reveal tonight when we’ll have all the juicy specs and complete photo galleries of all three members of the newly founded Bronco lineup.