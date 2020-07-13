Jaguar Land Rover is not having the best of times as of lately as the British manufacturer is struggling to recover from the coronavirus outbreak and is even considering discontinuing some of its existing models. However, even without having an official confirmation, it’s probably safe to assume the future of the Land Rover Range Rover is bright. And that’s more than enough for us to take a speculative look at the next-generation of the brand’s flagship SUV.

The futuristic luxury utility you see in the gallery below and in the video at the top of this article is the work of talented designer Shijie Yu, who is a transportation designer from Los Angeles. A quick look at his career so far reveals he’s been an intern at several different automakers, including Jaguar Land Rover where he “worked on advanced exterior and interior designs” from the company’s Shanghai design center. This easily explains one of his latest personal projects - a detailed 3D model of the next-generation Range Rover.

While the virtual vehicle looks quite modernistic, it’s instantly recognizable as a Range Rover, mainly thanks to the shape of the C- and D-pillars, plus the size and shape of the taillights. These traditional design characteristics of the luxury SUV are combined with bold solutions such as suicide doors and front grille hidden under a glass panel.

Things get even better inside the cabin where the overall feel is roomy and comfy. What seem like classy materials are mixed with smart solutions such as a shoe storage under the driver’s seat, a foldable suit storage compartment integrated into the trunk, a small foldable seat for the rear passengers, and more.

Gallery: Next-gen Land Rover Range Rover rendering

16 Photos

“This concept is designed to allow users to change between different social roles for different occasions seamlessly with enough storage space for their clothes and dresses,” Yu explains the idea behind the cabin layout. “This project focuses more on the interior design, and the combination of the future technology and classic luxury is the theme for the design.”