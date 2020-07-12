Vehicle modification is part of everyone's car ownership journey. If you own a vehicle, you'd probably want to upgrade it with something that suits your personality and of course, to suit the car.

In this regard, changing your wheels will almost always be the first thing to come in mind. It's one of the easiest to do, plus its relative cost is easier to bear than other aftermarket upgrades. It's also the easiest to match your personality with.

For SUV owners, upgrading to a bigger set of wheels, especially chrome ones, would be an attractive buy. Just beware, though, as some rims out there in the market may sound too good to be true. And yes, we're talking about the price.

As a rule of thumb, never buy a cheap set of aftermarket wheels. Otherwise, be prepared for something like in the video on top to happen to you.

In a video uploaded by ViralHog on YouTube, A Chevrolet Suburban has been spotted on a highway in California. Captured while losing its right rear wheel, the SUV was lucky to not lose control while its huge chromed wheel swerves off to adjacent lanes.

Nobody got hurt, presumably, but imagine the horrible things that would happen if the loose wheel hit the other cars on the freeway.

It isn't clear, though, whether this is a matter of an incorrectly installed wheel or just an example of a low-quality set of aftermarket rims. The case, however, will always be the same. Settling for cheaper sets of parts is a huge risk, especially if its the part of your car that takes a lot of beating. Never compromise quality with spending, as yours and your family's safety should always be on top of your priorities.