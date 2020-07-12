At the end of 2019, before we faced the horror story known as 2020, Audi gave the RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback a facelift. But it wasn't just a mundane update. Sure the changes weren't skin-deep, and the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 stayed, but the aesthetic and technological updates were enough to increase the appeal of the not-so-old model.

The RS5 Sportback was a pleasure to see in images, but this walkaround video will make you fall in love with the car more. Much more so when it's an RS5 Sportback in Sonoma Green Metallic and fitted with a set of 20-inch matte bronze wheels. Boy, this car is gorgeous, isn't it?

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback facelift

75 Photos

This particular RS5 Sportback that Auditography got its hands on is armed with carbon fiber package. Of course, beyond the paint job, wheels, and appearance package, other elements of styling here make the four-door fastback stand out, day and night. Of note, this Audi is equipped with laser headlights – in case you're wondering what those blue glares are.

One thing commendable is how Auditography was able to capture this car's strengths in terms of design. The angles are on point, plus the location and timing are on point. Great job for these guys.

Apart from the aesthetic appeal, Auditography also tested the RS5 Sportback's 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. On paper, this mill makes a healthy 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of twists.

If you think these numbers are just inkblots of paper, you'd be wrong. The RS5 Sportback performs well in real life, too. Just watch the video on top of this page and ogle at this beastly beauty.