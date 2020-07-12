It's been a week since Dodge announced changes to its lineup for 2021, with the expected muscle cars and addition of a potent SUV. The 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat is the most interesting model from Dodge in a long time, and also happens to be the most powerful SUV in the world. And those who are interested in this super SUV better grab it once it hits showroom floors since the Durango Hellcat will be limited. No, not in the numbered kind of limited, but it will essentially be time-bound.

Talking to Muscle Cars & Trucks, Timothy Kuniskis, the big boss at Dodge, has stated that the Durango Hellcat is not serialized like the Dodge Demon. "We're only building them for six months. With all of the changes we made in the plant to come back up (to production) post-COVID with the sequencing and spacing in the plant, it’s changed the number we can build… I don’t have an actual number but it will be less than 2,000. It will be determined by customer demand and how much we can build in that six-month period.”

Basically, the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic is to blame, heavily disrupting timelines in the automotive industry; Dodge included. With that six month window now known, you can expect a lot more demand for the Durango Hellcat, and hopefully not too much of a crazy hype-driven markup. That's not all, however, as regulatory issues have also forced Dodge's hand. “When we switch to ’22 model year, there are new evaporative emission requirements that come in that the Hellcat engine does not meet in that platform,” said Kuniskis.

Production of the 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat will begin in early 2021, with the short model year run of the Durango Hellcat not implying the end of the product lifecycle for the SUV. Kuniskis has also said that the regulations do not affect the Dodge Charger or Challenger Hellcat models beyond the 2021 model year.