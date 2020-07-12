The return of the Ford Bronco is just right around the corner but while the Blue Oval is getting all riled up for its important model, Nissan is also gearing up for the launch of the production version of the Ariya crossover EV. Both events will happen this week, so yes, it's going to be a long week for us.

With that said, the Japanese marque teases the Ariya once more on its YouTube channel, though this one gives us more sneak peek to the new vehicle's production skin.

Gallery: Nissan Ariya Latest Teaser (Screenshots)

8 Photos

First of which, Nissan previews the production logo of the Ariya, which doesn't deviate too far from the concept logo. The vehicle in the latest teaser video also comes in a golden hue, which we saw on the previous teaser from last week.

Nissan also shows an unobscured view of the Ariya's headlight configuration, which kind of mimics the concept but with obvious alterations for the production skin. The LED that runs across the tailgate should make an appearance on the production model as well, as seen on the teaser.

Most importantly, the teaser also debuts Nissan's e-4ORCE badging for the first time. The Japanese brand has confirmed that the twin-motor setup will debut on the Ariya, giving the midsize crossover EV an all-wheel-drive system – with both driver enjoyment and enhanced ride comfort in mind.

And oh, Nissan also announced the exact time that the Ariya will be unveiled on July 15. Set your alarms to 5:00 a.m. GMT (1:00 a.m. EDT) and of course, we'll be on it once the new Nissan breaks cover, so stay tuned.