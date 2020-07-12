Crossovers and SUVs these days are far from what they were before. They have transformed into speed machines, so powerful that they can even match supercars in terms of power output.

Out of all the performance SUVs in the market today, the Volkswagen Group has a lot in its roster, coming from four different brands under its umbrella. These are the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, Audi RS Q8, Bentley Bentayga W12, and Lamborghini Urus.

All these huge SUVs use VW's MLB platform, but of course, they all vary in terms of weight, gearboxes, and power output. Which of these nameplates are the quickest in a drag race?

Somehow, Carwow was able to get all these SUVs together and stage a straight-line race to see which one reigns supreme. But before you watch the video, here's a rundown of the numbers.

The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid utilizes a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 but draws extra power from an electric motor for a combined output of 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. It tips the scales at 5,655 pounds (2,565 kilograms).

The Urus, on the other hand, is also powered by the same, albeit slightly tuned, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 but only makes 641 hp (478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twists. It's a lot lighter than the Porsche at 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg).

The Audi RS Q8 is the least powerful of the bunch though it uses the same twin-turbo V8 found in the Porsche and the Lambo. It makes 592 hp (441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, pulling its 5,104-lb (2315-kg) curb weight.

Lastly, the Bentley Bentayga here is probably the most unique. Apart from the body kits installed, it's powered by the famed twin-turbo W12 engine that churns out 600 hp (447 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of pull, weighing around 5,379 lbs (2,440 kg).

So which of these VW Group high-performance SUVs won this four-way drag race? Watch the video on top to find out.