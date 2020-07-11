This morning Jeep posted a photo of a Jeep Wrangler with a sizeable hood scoop with a 392 badge prominently displayed for all to see on their Facebook page. This post follows in the wake of the recent Durango Hellcat announcement and RAM Rebel TRX teaser, which shows off Chrysler's ability to add an exciting V8 to just about every product they sell. Could the Jeep Wrangler finally get the V8 option so many owners crave?



The new JL Jeep Wrangler is a fantastic off-roader that passionate owners customize into some truly impressive creations. One popular modification involves the costly process of swapping in a Hemi V8 in place of the stock engine for more power and a much better noise. It has been the dream of Jeep enthusiasts for decades to have Jeep offer a stock V8 option but it seems like the wait may finally be over.



This teaser post from Jeep shows a very cohesive design that certainly looks more real than a simple sketch. The 392 V8 referenced in Jeep's Facebook post can be found in several Dodge products including the Charger Scat Pack and Challenger Scat Pack, just to name a few. In these applications, this engine slots directly below the Hellcat range and offers a perfect middle ground of performance.



The stout 6.4-liter Hemi V8 produces 485 horsepower (361 kW) and 475 lb-ft (644nm) of torque in the Charger Scat Pack, which is far more than any engine option currently offered in the Jeep Wrangler. The 392 Hemi is mated to either an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission and can send the 5,400lb (2450kg) Charger from 0 to 60 in only 4.5 seconds.



In the past, Jeep has confirmed that a Hemi V8 can fit in the engine bay of a JL Wrangler. This has been proven many times by aftermarket companies who V8 swap JLs exclusively. The limiting factor was reportedly crash safety where a Hemi powered JL Wrangler would not pass. It appears Jeep has found a solution, and we hope to learn more about this exciting Wrangler very soon.



This announcement comes right before the highly anticipated Ford Bronco reveal and is certainly intended to draw more people to the Jeep Wrangler. Jeep representatives said,"no comment" when asked about the image. Could the dream of a 6.4-liter Hemi powered two-door JL Wrangler with a 6-speed manual finally be realized?