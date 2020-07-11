I admit. I have never seen this car before, and Google couldn't help me either. I've spent the last 20 minutes trying to get acquainted with the car I'm writing about right now, but to no avail.

By definition, this car is exotic as the lack of information about it means that only a few ever existed and its arrival wasn't notable.

But based on the listing on NBS Auto Showroom, this car is called the 2000 La Forza Spyder. Its fiberglass body is completely handbuilt on a tube-frame chassis. The engine? It is found at the back, a la supercar – a Cadillac Northstar V8 that makes 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts).

Gallery: Handbuilt La Forza Spyder For Sale

A lot of things about this La Forza Spyder are weird. It has suicide doors – not a usual thing you'll see in a roadster – plus its instrument cluster and engine management are both from Cadillac. The radio is also placed on the passenger side. Sadly, it only comes with a lackluster four-speed automatic transmission.

Interestingly, I've found something written about the La Forza Spyder that dates back to 2015. Weirdly enough, it was listed as a 2002 model and only had 31,289 miles on the clock, priced at $29,995.

Fast forward to today, the car accrued a total of 31,290 miles based on the images uploaded by its current seller – a mere one mile added after five years. Although we must say, we won't be able to prove that the images used in this listing aren't the same as the ones that were listed in 2015. The price, however, has dropped substantially. It's currently listed at $19,199.

And oh, if you're looking for the headlights, the tad bit of information I got pointed me to the side mirrors. We told you that this car is weird, right?

If you're interested, head on over to the NBS Auto Showroom website and drop the seller a message. Who knows, maybe this exotic car will be a precious addition to your collection.