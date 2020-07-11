Did you ever picture Kia's highly successful seven-seater SUV as a sinister vehicle? Maybe the vehicle of choice for the bad guys in action movies? Yeah, neither have we. While the Telluride is already very good, Kia has decided to create a blacked-out special edition for the otherwise family-oriented SUV. Called the Nightfall Edition Package, this trim level was discovered in a Kia order guide, as reported by CarsDirect.com, and will be available for 2021. No, there are no photos of the actual variant just yet, but what we do know is that the feature list is cosmetic and will come in at just below $1,300.

Fancy yourself some special Kia emblems, a unique black grille, and exclusive 20-inch black wheels with dark chrome lug nuts? Those are standard on the Nightfall Edition Package, as well as black headlamp bezels, and tons of gloss black trim for elements like the roof rails, skid plates, door trims, and more. These replace the otherwise silver or satin chrome trims in the lineup.

If you're looking at the all-wheel-drive versions of the 2021 Kia Telluride EX ($40,560 with destination) and SX ($45,260 with destination), then you can get the Nightfall Edition Package for $1,295. However, the EX will need the optional Premium Package at $1,695 to be able to snag said special edition. In total, expect to pay $43,550 for the EX version and $46,555 for the SX. Additionally, you may choose to opt or a new paint color called Wolf Gray for a cool $495, adding also a black interior.

Mechanically, nothing has changed, and the Telluride will feature the same 3.8-liter V6 with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The Telluride's cousin, the Hyundai Palisade, has yet to go the black-edition route. Honestly, with the rising popularity of these blacked-out themes, it's more of a "when" rather than an "if".