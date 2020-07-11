The recently-unveiled Sian Roadster gave us a short glimpse of the Italian brand's future – at least that's what Lamborghini wants to tell us. Armed with futuristic design, and a more edgy approach than its Sian coupe counterpart, the Sian Roadster previews what the brand can do in terms of design.

But that doesn't end there. The Sian and Sian Roadster are both using a hybrid powertrain, which means that the brand is on its way to an electrified future. No surprise there, really.

The future of Lamborghini, however, lies in the Aventador. The fighting bull is no doubt the most popular nameplate from Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, which makes its successor a pretty important vehicle for the marque.

Giovanni Perosino, Lamborghini's chief commercial officer, bares some information about the upcoming Aventador replacement in a recent media roundtable, as reported by Motor Trend. You'd be glad to know that Lambo intends to keep its V12 dominance in the future, which should find its way in the top-dog supercar. More importantly, as the Sian hinted, hybridization will likewise be adopted into the lineup. Again, no surprise there.

According to Motor Trend, however, Perosino said that the Sian's supercapacitor isn't going to be used in the next Aventador. While the proposition of symmetrical charging and discharging function seems like an attractive idea, Lambo sees the next Aventador as a supercar that will be used more often than the rare Sian and Sian Roadster.

In that regard, a conventional hybrid powertrain will be more suitable for frequent operations, fulfilling the very purpose of hybridization – meeting emission regulations.