So Jeep has just announced that the 2021 Gladiator will be getting a diesel option, the same engine that can be had in the 2020 Jeep Wrangler. This makes the Gladiator the second Jeep to ever receive the 3-liter turbodiesel V6, an engine that makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters). Jeep was pretty hush-hush on the actual pricing of the diesel variant, but an internal dealer order guide has revealed that you'll have to fork over an additional $4,000 and have a starting price of just over $41,000.

CarsDirect goes into more detail based on some analysis of the different trim levels and the currently available options for the Wrangler. First, it's based on an MSRP of $35,040 (with destination charges) for the Gladiator Sport, next comes the cost of a diesel option at $4,000, similar to that on the Wrangler. Then you have to slap on the $2,000 extra for the required 9-speed automatic transmission, bringing the total up to $41,040.

The document also reveals that the Overland and Rubicon trims in diesel guise will start at $47,890 and $51,370 respectively. The top-of-the-line Mojave will only be available with the V6 diesel, but no pricing has been revealed just yet. Expect the diesel Gladiator to be available in the third quarter of this year.

Compared to its diesel rivals, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, the Gladiator wins in overall power output, with the GMC offerings capable of 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet of torque (500 Newton-meters) from the shared 2.8-liter 4-cylinder mills. CarsDirect has also pointed out that a diesel-equipped 2020 Colorado LT starts at $37,810 and adding an all-wheel-drive option to match the Jeep Gladiator brings it up to $41,275, a price that's $235 more expensive thank the Jeep. But, take note that pricing for the 2021 Chevy Colorado diesel hasn't been announced yet.