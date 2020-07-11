It has been more than a year now since Cadillac unveiled the CT5 and CT5-V sedans to the world, effectively replacing the CTS and CTS-V in the marque's lineup. Both cars were slated for the 2020 model year, and now we have a small yet substantial detail for the upcoming 2021 versions of the luxury sedans.

According to Cadillac Society, the next rendition of both CT5 and CT5-V will get fully-digital instrument clusters. This 12-inch digital display will be completely configurable as well, as discovered by the Cadillac-exclusive news site.

Of note, the CT5 and CT5-V debut with analog gauge clusters that sandwich a digital display in the middle. That wasn't too shabby for a sedan, but the nature of the nameplate as a luxury vehicle doesn't match with this feature.

Cadillac will have a remedy for that soon, but Cadillac Society said that it will only be available on Premium Luxury and Sport trims, with the base Luxury trim not getting the option. The latter will get the current instrument cluster as it enters the 2021 model year. The new digital cluster will also be offered with the Technology package in tandem with a heads-up display.

There isn't any information about the 2021 CT5 and CT5-V reveal date as of this writing, but we suspect this year won't end without an official announcement from Cadillac. Also, apart from the 12-inch instrument cluster, there isn't any other update reported for both sedans for the next model year.

More importantly, we're still waiting for a more potent version of the CT5-V, hopefully matching the trails that the CTS-V left in its departure.