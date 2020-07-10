With the new BMW 4 Series already revealed, the hotter M4 doesn’t have many surprises tucked up its sleeve. The new 4 Series ushered in a new design for the model, along with the controversial front-end design, and countless spy photos show the M4 will retain that styling. Don’t expect BMW to throw in the cards now with its new grille design. Spy photos from earlier this week showed the M4 wearing a tight camouflaged wrap, and now we have a video of it in action at the Nurburgring.

The video, from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel, shows the two-door Bimmer rocketing around the track. However, while most Nurburgring spy videos feature cars cruising along at a nice clip, this video shows the M4 being pushed hard around the famous track. Through several corners, the driver is able to kick out the rear end, powersliding around the course, which isn’t a problem for the high-powered model.

When the M4 arrives, it’ll do so with BMW’s twin-turbocharged B56 inline-six engine that’ll makeover 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) in the top-tier trims. All-wheel drive will be standard along with a dual-clutch gearbox. A six-speed manual gearbox will be available; however, BMW won’t let you get it with the top-tier trims. Instead, manual gearbox lovers will have to settle for having only 480 hp (358 kW) under their right foot.

Gallery: BMW M4 New Spy Photos

12 Photos

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer for BMW to show off the 2021 M4. The automaker has already said it’ll reveal the new model this September. BMW will also debut the new M3 sedan, which will wear a more conventional front-end design than the two-door M4. The M4 will feature the updated interior of the regular 4 Series, though we expect BMW to have plenty of M branding inside and out.