Making an electric Ford Mustang would have been a big enough challenge, but the Mach-E team also had to deal with the challenges of styling the vehicle as a crossover. Chief designer Jason Castriota and project design manager Chris Walter detail the process of going from the initial ideas to the final form in a recent presentation hosted by Mach-E Forum.

The design started by identifying the important elements that define a Mustang. They identified elements like a long hood, rear-biased cabin, strong rear fenders, shark nose profile, and the three-bar taillights. The team also looked at the generic shape of an electric crossover and figured out what needed to change.

With a general theme in mind, the design team unleashed their ideas. The process was slow going at first, so Walter limited the concepts to three general themes: future of emotive power, pure and minimal, current Mustang design language. Limitations often breed creativity.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E Design Process Presentation

8 Photos

The future-of-emotive-power look won, and the next task was to refine this look into a production-ready shape. For the first time, the team showed the design proposals to management in VR. Working in the digital world allows for faster tweaks to the details. According to Castriota, the final shape went from the computer to a full clay model in just two days.

Even after the Mach-E's debut, the engineering team kept working on it. Ford recently announced that the EV was even more powerful than originally announced. Depending on the model, the output grew by 8 to 14 horsepower.

Ford is currently taking orders for the Mach-E. The first deliveries in the US should happen before the end of the year, and all of the variants in the launch lineup hit showrooms in 2021.