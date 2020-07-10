If Honda’s play was to confuse people about the next-generation Civic Type R, then hats off. Over the last year, rumors have swung from suggesting Honda would make it all-electric, to Honda adding no electrification at all to the hot hatch – and all points in between, which appears to be where we are now. The latest rumor circulating the web says it’ll be a hybrid, again.

The rumor comes from BestCarWeb.jp (translated), and it reports that the next-gen Type R will be nearly a 400 horsepower (298 kilowatt) hybrid with all-wheel drive. According to the publication, Honda will pair the Type R’s turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. It’s similar to the NSX’s powertrain setup, though it’ll be reversed in the Civic – the gas engine will power the front wheels while the two electric motors will power the rears.

The latest speculation contradicts rumors from last month that suggested that the Japanese automaker would keep the next-gen Type R purely gas-powered. Then again, pinpointing what Honda plans to do with its hot hatch hasn’t been easy. In an interview last month, Honda Europe’s Senior VP said “no decisions have been made on that yet,” failing to provide any concrete answer as to what Honda is planning.

The current-generation Type R powers the front wheels with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque, which is plenty for the 3,100-pound (1,406-kilogram) hatch. An additional 100 hp (74 kW) would make the Type R a completely different beast behind the wheel. It’s only available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

We won’t know what Honda is doing with the Type R until Honda releases some official information. Until then, though, rumors will continue to circulate as the internet speculates about what Honda’s follow-up to the new Type R could be when it arrives. And we bet that’s how Honda likes it. The next-gen Civic Type R is expected to arrive for the 2022 model year, so don’t expect anything substantial from Honda anytime soon.