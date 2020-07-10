The more luxurious Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy trim debuted in South Korea in May 2020. Now, the posh looks to be coming to the United States later this year with a starting price of $48,890 (plus a $1,140 destination fee), according to Cars Direct citing a dealer order guide. The info for showrooms refers to this model as offering "Full Luxury," whereas the existing Limited just has "Luxury."

"We cannot confirm future product plans at this time and/or any pricing details," Hyundai told Motor1.com when we reached out for confirmation of this info.

As with other trims of the Palisade, power comes from a 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic. The Palisade Calligraphy in the US is exclusively available with all-wheel drive, whereas customers in South Korea can also get it with front-wheel drive.

Gallery: Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy / VIP

7 Photos

The Calligraphy wears a different grille mesh design that has an array of triangular pieces that get larger toward the bottom of the inlet. The lower fascia is a bit different, too. The mirrors come standard with puddle lamps. At the back, there's rear accent lighting. The model rides on 20-inch wheels with an angular, asymmetrical design.

The interior of Calligraphy comes exclusively with a seven-seat layout, including captain's chairs for the second row. There are luxurious touches like a perforated leather steering wheel, quilted leather door panels, and faux suede headliner. The driver looks at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Elements from the Limited trim carry over like Nappa leather upholstery on the seats, 10.25-inch infotainment display, and dual-pane sunroof.

The South Korean market also gets a new VIP model that sits above the Calligraphy. It focuses on the comfort of the folks in the second row by adding an entertainment system for them, headrests with built-in speakers, heated and cooled cupholders, and an air purifier. There's no indication yet whether this version is coming to the US.