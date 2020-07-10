The teaser campaign for the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover continues with a new short video showing parts of the car while it is in motion. The 39-second clip doesn’t reveal much but at least it hints at the design of the final production version instead of showing a clay model or a computer rendering.

The teaser video reconfirms July 15 as a date for the digital world premiere of the Ariya. The vehicle was first previewed with the IMx concept back in 2017, before an updated variant of the study was revealed during the Tokyo Motor Show last year.

Even from this not-quite-revealing video, the Ariya looks to be very close to the concept in terms of its exterior design. Still, Nissan says this is a pre-production model and the “actual production model may vary.”

“The highlight of the new Ariya is the fusion of electrification and advanced driver-assist technologies that is expected to develop into self-driving cars in the future,” Makoto Uchida, Nissan CEO, said in an interview earlier this month. “We expect the all-new Ariya to play a key role as a brand driver and face of Nissan for the new era.”

Gallery: Nissan Ariya Concept

26 Photos

Regardless of its final design, the Ariya should be available with one or two electric motors depending on the customer’s preferences. An estimated 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range between two charges should be expected and Nissan’s ProPilot 2.0 autonomous driving system.

The automaker will produce the zero-emission high-riding model at its Tochigi assembly plant. The model will be launched first in Japan and the US and Europe will follow shortly after. Initial forecasts estimate it will wear a starting price of approximately $40,000 when it reaches American showrooms in the second half of 2021.