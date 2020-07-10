While Jaguar is definitely not the first brand that comes to mind when talking about SUV heritage, it is surely one of the companies that currently build some of the best performance utilities. The F-Pace SVR is among the models that have the most prominent looks and engine sound, and this won’t change with the model’s facelift that is currently in the works.

Seen here lapping the Nurburgring - and by lapping we mean destroying its tires at high speed, the F-Pace SVR is still wearing the usual amount of camouflage that hides its visual revisions. We don’t expect any major changes but at least the front fascia will get a few tweaks in the lower section of the bumper. As confirmed by previous spy photos, the grilles will likely receive new patterns and the upper one will be flanked by reshaped headlights with LED technology.

The design improvements won’t be matched by a reworked engine as we expect the 5.0-liter V8 under the hood to remain basically untouched. Still, it’ll be good for at least 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque, enough for a 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in the low four-second range.

Gallery: Jaguar F-Pace SVR Facelift Spy Photos

19 Photos

We haven’t had the chance to take a look inside the cabin of the refreshed F-Pace but sources suggest the facelifted premium SUV could get a new digital instrument cluster and a larger infotainment screen. These upgrades should be accompanied by a tweaked dashboard design in order to fit the new modules and screens.

The 2021 F-Pace should arrive before the year’s end and it’ll be interesting to see whether the performance SVR model will join the range from day one. The first customers deliveries should happen during the first quarter of 2021.