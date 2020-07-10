Lincoln is spicing up its 2021MY lineup by making the Monochromatic Package widely available across its lineup. By the way, the company’s family of models will soon consist of only SUVs considering the Continental is on its way out. Originally introduced last fall for the Navigator, the one-color theme can now be had for the Corsair, Nautilus, and Aviator. Aside from the previous Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl, and Infinite Black colors, Ford’s luxury division is also adding Asher Gray.

It’s worth mentioning that color availability depends on the model as not all four are available for each and every SUV. For example, the Nautilus comes exclusively in Infinite Black, while the Corsair and Aviator can be had in Pristine White, Asher Gray, or Infinite Black. As for the Navigator, you can order it in Ceramic Pearl, Infinite Black, or Pristine White.

The Lincoln grille and name badge come in the monochromatic hue, while the side mirrors, wheel lip moldings, and the lower cladding are also color-coordinated with the rest of the body on some models. Customers get to pick from 20- and 22-inch black wheels, and that’s pretty much all you’re getting compared to a standard SUV.

The company’s chief exterior designer, Earl Lucas, describes the Monochromatic Package as being “clean, uncluttered, and emphasizes the beautiful lines of our Lincoln SUVs.” He goes on to say the optional feature keeps the lineup fresh, which is certainly paying off as Lincoln’s SUV market share reached more than seven percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Lincoln previously wanted to add a new SUV to its lineup by launching an electric model co-developed with Rivian, but there was a change of plan. The partnership between the two has remained intact and we know from a Lincoln representative that an “alternative vehicle” using Rivian’s skateboard platform is under consideration.