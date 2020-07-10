In October last year, we caught an early test mule of Skoda’s first all-electric sport utility vehicle. A few months later, the Czech automaker confirmed it’ll be named Enyaq iV and we started seeing prototypes with production bodies testing on public roads from March this year. Today, we have a new spy video of the EV to share, showing at least three different test cars.

First, we see a heavily disguised vehicle being carefully unloaded from a truck and then taking on a test route somewhere in the Alps. It’s towing a two-axle trailer and is being followed by a Skoda Superb, which is probably transporting engineers of the automaker and some testing equipment. Last but not least, we can also witness the Enyaq iV attacking the mountain’s curvy roads where there’s still snow in some areas.

If the overall shape of the vehicle seems familiar to you, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The Enyaq iV will be heavily based on the Volkswagen ID.4 with the two sharing basically everything that’s underneath the body. Still, the two vehicles should be easy to differentiate as we expect the Czech model to get its own individual design on the outside.

The Enyaq iV will be one of the most important models in the modern history of the manufacturer for a number of reasons. First, it’ll mark the return of Skoda to an RWD layout, while the range-topping RS version with two electric motors will effectively become the brand’s most powerful production car to date with its 302 horsepower. Early details suggest the less powerful single-motor variant will do 311 miles (500 kilometers) between charges.

According to preliminary information, the production of the all-electric crossover should start before the year's end. Sales will kick off during the first half of 2021.