Earlier this week, Mazda introduced the 2021 Mazda3 with one very important addition to the lineup - the Mazda3 Turbo with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Another new engine for the model was also introduced but it somehow flew under the radar. It is positioned on the exact opposite side of the spectrum and is taking the role of an entry-level offering.

The 2021 model year welcomes the Mazda3 2.0 with a 2.0-liter Skyactiv G unit. It is delivering 155 horsepower (115 kilowatts) and 150 pound-feet (203 Newton-meters), channeled to the front wheels with the G-Vectoring Control Plus system. The company’s official release mentions just the Mazda3 Sedan with the new base engine but we expect the hatchback version of the model to get the new four-pot as well.

Between the 2.5 turbo and the 2.0 engines, there will also be a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated mill with 186 hp (139 kW) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque. A number of new packages will be offered for the 2021 model year, with the engine being available in both sedan and hatchback forms with a standard front-wheel drive.

As mentioned, new for the 2021 year is the 2.5 turbo model, which peaks out at 227 hp (169 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque when running on 87 octane fuel. Upgrade to the premium 93 octane fuel and the unit will unlock its full potential at 250 hp (186 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm).

Gallery: 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo

4 Photos

The two naturally aspirated engines will be available to order from next month, while the turbocharged motor will join the range later this year. Pricing information will be revealed closer to the on-sale date.