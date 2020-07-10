Back in June, Subaru gave the Crosstrek a much-needed, albeit subtle, redesign that comes with suspension upgrades and a new 2.5-liter engine. During its launch, the star-spangled brand said that it will be available in showrooms later this year, and now, the company has revealed its pricing.

For the 2021 model year, the Crosstrek won't get a major price increase – at least for the base trim level. Sans destination and delivery charges, the Base trim level starts at $22,245, which is just a mere $100 increase from the previous model year's Base pricing. This variant comes with a six-speed manual transmission. If you go for the Base CVT, pricing goes up to $23,595.

Gallery: 2021 Subaru Crosstrek

20 Photos

The 2021 Crosstrek Premium trim starts at $23,295 for the stick-shift-equipped model – again, representing a $100 price increase. The Premium trim, with all the bells and whistles, ceilings at $26,640. Interestingly, the new Sport trim, equipped with the more powerful 2.5-liter Boxer engine starts at $26,495, which could somehow sway buyers to opt for the 182-horsepower (136-kilowatt) mill instead of the pricier Premium with the 2.0-liter engine.

The new Crosstrek Sport variant has unique cladding around the new 17-inch dark grey wheels and gunmetal accents on the front grille, side mirrors, and badging. It also gets two cool new paint colors: Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl.

The Crosstrek Limited remains the top-of-the-line model for the crossover. It now starts at $27,995 – a hefty $600 increase from the 2020 model year but rightfully so because of the new 2.5-liter engine.

It is, of course, the most equipped in the range with advanced safety features like high-beam assist, rear automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection with lane-change assist change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Subaru said that the 2021 Crosstrek will arrive in showrooms this summer.