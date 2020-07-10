There isn't one perfect car – that is when you look at things objectively. Sure, it will come to a point where you'd accept your car's faults regardless of how annoying those things were. That's part of the whole car ownership. But one fact remains: there is a thing or two about any car that needs to be fixed.

That holds true even to a car as well-revered as the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. We've heard about owner complaints before. Some are as serious as the mid-engine sports coupe's ergonomics problem or how the car locks itself even when the keys are inside, while others are as simple as imperfections on the dashboard stitching.

However, nothing's more serious than this latest complaint that CorvetteBlogger has unearthed. According to some current Corvette owners, there are some instances when the frunk cover opens while the car is in motion, as seen in the video above.

CorvetteBlogger also found two NHTSA filings about the issue. There two complaints submitted to the NHTSA, the first one was dated April 11, 2020 and the other one happened on April 30, 2020. Both incidents were similar – the frunk cover opened while the car was in motion, blocking the view of the driver.

While these incidents can be an issue of an open hood even before moving forward, keep in mind that the Corvette displays a warning on the instrument panel when the frunk is open. Both complaints submitted to NHTSA stated that the hood opened without warning.

We're not entirely sure what causes the frunk to open at this point, and as CorvetteBlogger pointed out, we seem to be at the beginning of this issue. We have yet to hear from Chevrolet about this, so for Corvette owners, just be wary when driving your sports coupe, and make sure to pay attention to warnings displayed on your instrument cluster.