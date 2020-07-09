Vossen has often been setting the benchmark in the custom wheel market. Located in Miami, Florida, the company is one of the few worldwide, capable of manufacturing forged wheels 100 percent in-house. One of its latest designs suited for SUVs and pickup trucks has been exhibited by a lowered Ford F-150.

We’ll let you decide on whether you like the look of a lowered pickup truck, but the new Vossen hoops certainly give the long and low F-150 a unique aesthetic. It’s not often you see a brand new example with thin sidewalls and big wheels, flat to the tarmac. It’s giving us major NASCAR truck-series vibes and we are totally okay with it.

It would look a bit out of place sitting on pit road at Daytona but would be a shoo-in if Ford could run its F-150 as a pace truck. We’d venture to guess the automaker would prefer the hot version of the F-150, the Shelby SuperSnake as the pace truck rather than the bone-stock model.

Gallery: Vossen F-150

5 Photos

The new SUV- and pickup-exclusive wheel is dubbed the HF6-3, and it will be sold in 20-inch, 22-inch, and 24-inch diameters. The fresh hoops will also be available in five standard and nine custom finishes. The starting price for the HF6-3 is $599 per wheel.

While the wheels that Vossen produce are exquisite to look at, there is more to them than meets the eye. Along with looking good, Vossen wheels are tailored to fit perfectly to the vehicles they are designed for.

